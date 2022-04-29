WyreStorm Releases New 15-meter Active Optical Cable

Whether for corporate, education, or the commercial installation environments, the best way to future-proof hardware is to upgrade infrastructures to keep up with growing data traffic demands. With WyreStorm's cable lineups, AV and data can move faster and farther without the risk of data leaks.

WyreStorm launched the CAB-USBC-15, an active optical USB-C-to-C Cable, which is the perfect companion for the Apollo Series and Synergy Switchers equipped with USB-C connections. Unlike most USB-C AOCs (active optical cables), WyreStorm’s CAB-USBC-15 supports USB Alt-Mode—supporting 4K30 video passthrough in addition to two-way USB 3.2 Gen1 data transmission (5Gbps).

The USB-C SuperSpeed data capability is ideal for fast file transfers or for connecting USB 3.0 equipped devices such as conference cameras for a reliable high quality video transmission. Pair this cable with a WyreStorm Apollo or Synergy solution to take advantage of the power and usefulness of the 60W PD feature to keep devices charged during presentations.

USB Cable length and speed limitations have always been a challenge in the AV installation market, and WyreStorm aims to solve it. Conference rooms, meeting tables, classrooms, and similar environments where interactive screens or conference cameras needed to be connected can now take advantage of the speed of Fiber Optic transmission, paired with the renowned quality and reliability of WyreStorm’s cables. The new cable has maximum pull tension of 20kg/44lbs, and maximum turn radius of a staggering 0.5cm/0.19in, making it ideal for walls/floor runs to reach the desired USB-C equipment easily. A screw-lock connector is featured on one end of the cable, great for ensuring the connection remains secure, especially in permanent installation scenarios.

The new cable is suited for any scenario, and every scenario that requires super speed data transmission, high-quality video streaming, and simultaneous power charging capability to any device.