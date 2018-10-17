WolfVision Adds Regional Sales Managers

WolfVision has bolstered its domestic sales team with the appointments of Joel Carroll and Bill Cook, effective immediately, to regional sales management positions in the Southeast and Midwest territories, respectively. In addition to his Southeast regional sales manager role, Carroll will also serve in the newly created position of national training manager, extending the reach of the company’s WolfVision University program.

Joel Carroll

Nearing two decades of AV industry experience, Carroll comes to WolfVision following a four-year stint with Atlona where he most recently served as the education business development manager. Prior to Atlona, Carroll spent nearly eight years with Extron Electronics as a regional applications specialist. He has also served five years on the systems integration side of the business as an AV systems designer for System Source.

Collectively, Carroll’s experiences across sales, engineering, and integration equips him with the both the technical expertise and relationship skills required to succeed in his dual roles at WolfVision. While Carroll’s sales leadership will prove instrumental in building WolfVision’s visibility and market share in the Southeast, he expects to leverage his overall industry experience to enhance the company’s national training and education program. This includes the creation of new certification tracts, and in-depth training around the company’s growing CYNAP family of products. The CYNAP family covers a range of AV applications at the center of teaching spaces, active learning classrooms, meeting rooms, and courtroom installations.

“CYNAP represents the future of WolfVision, and is forging a new direction for AV technology in corporate, education, healthcare, and government facilities,” said Carroll. “My goal across WolfVision’s sales and training initiatives is to establish and communicate a broader consultative approach that will reduce learning curves, and redefine how our customers conceptualize and deploy AV technology.”

Bill Cook

As regional sales manager for the Midwest, Cook will focus on bringing WolfVision to more customers across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, northeast Missouri, and southern Ohio. Cook previously served as regional sales manager in the same territory for BP Marketing Group, a manufacturer’s representative firm; and NOVA Solutions, a classroom and training room furniture supplier, over a five-year period. During these tenures, Cook established strong AV and IT customer relationships throughout the Midwest, and looks forward to communicating WolfVision’s evolving value proposition to new and existing clients.

“There is a thirst to more effectively communicate how WolfVision’s approach to AV differs from both our competition and, in many ways, the industry at large,” said Cook. “I am passionate about what we do because with CYNAP, we are developing a category of our own that bridge the gap between traditional AV and the IT technology. This is especially poignant as the role of the IT department grows larger in the AV ecosystem, requiring solutions that simplify overall system management. It’s important that we communicate our approach, technology and rich feature set to integrators, resellers, and end users to help them effectively adapt the right WolfVision system for their operations.”