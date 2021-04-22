Wilson Electronics, ED2 Collaborate to Boost 5G Development

The What: Wilson Electronics is entering into a collaboration with ED2 Corporation to boost 5G development. ED2's expertise in 5G mmWave technology will round out Wilson's 5G technology offerings, supporting the addition of a 5G highband and future midband solution for both indoor and outdoor coverage.

The What Else: "Our category of products is a core component to cellular networks as they evolve to 5G and beyond," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. "Due to 5G’s struggles to penetrate buildings and other obstacles, cellular amplification technology is needed to make it accessible to all. ED2 brings decades of relevant technology and engineering experience and will help us meet the unique needs of 5G and support cellular carriers as they strive to make 5G coverage ubiquitous."

Based in Tucson, AZ, ED2 is an emerging technology company building 5G mmWave products and solving engineering challenges. One of the company's repeaters, which is recently FCC-certified under Industrial Part 20 rules, is currently being trialed by mobile network operators across the globe and will be launched under the WilsonPro brand in the near future.

"This collaboration is exactly what we were looking for as we considered going to market," said ED2 CEO Sergio Cardona. "ED2 has been focused on developing disruptive technology, so Wilson Electronics brings a solid operation, customer access and a reputation within the ecosystem that would take us years and millions of dollars to develop. From the first phone call with them, we had a great feeling, and we're very excited to address the market with them."

The Bottom Line: "In 5G mmWave networks, repeaters will play a prominent role," said Joe Madden, chief analyst at Mobile Experts. "The huge bandwidth of mmWave links will be critical to the future, and repeater products will be a cost-effective way to spread the capacity to the right locations. The collaboration between Wilson Electronics and ED2 will be helpful in facilitating the development and deployment of these specialized products to support the shift to 5G coverage."