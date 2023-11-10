William & Mary Adds More than 1,000 Square Feet of LED Technology

When William & Mary wanted to enhance the gameday experience for Tribe fans and student-athletes, it turned to Daktronics to install a nine-display centerhung system at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, VA.

“We expected the video board to bring an improved experience for our student-athletes and fans, but the centerhung board has greatly exceeded our expectations and has brought a new level of enjoyment to events in Kaplan Arena,” says Brian D. Mann, William & Mary’s director of athletics. “The brilliant sharpness of the displays and the ability to show in-game highlights as well as recognize our sponsors, all confirm we made the right decision to go with Daktronics.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The centerhung consists of four main video displays, four corner displays and a lower ring display. Each of the main video displays measure 10x16.5 feet while each of the corner displays measure 10x5 feet as they fill the space between the main displays. The lower ring measures 2.5x64 feet in circumference. All nine displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel layouts.

“We are pleased to be part of this exciting renovation of the sporting event experience at Kaplan Arena,” said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics region manager. “The fans and athletes have waited a long time for a first-class, full video centerhung. The new system is sure to provide William & Mary fans enjoyment for years to come.”