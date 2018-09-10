WiCT Celebrate 10 Years at CEDIA Expo 2018

Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT) celebrated its 10 anniversary with a luncheon at CEDIA Expo 2018. Over 300 supporters gathered at the San Diego Convention Center to celebrate, network, and listen to musician Lisa Loeb perform and discuss her experiences as a woman in the audio business.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen a boom in consumer technology and the role women have played in its development,” said Carol Campbell, founder, WiCT. “I’m proud of the legacy this group of women is creating—from technological innovations to empowering other women. Women in Consumer Technology is leaving its mark on the industry as evidences by the number of people celebrating our anniversary at this luncheon.”

Loeb, a 2018 Grammy award winner, performed three songs including her perennial hit “Stay”. When asked about the importance of supporting WiCT, Loeb said “Women have a lot of attention to detail and can balance out all the Q&As that you can come up with about tech. Different types of people—if they’re well represented—can create technology for the future.”