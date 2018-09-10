5 Takeaways from Lisa Loeb

2018 GRAMMY award winner Lisa Loeb performed at the Women in Consumer Technology Luncheon at CEDIA Expo 2018. Here are five takeaways from her.

1. Being a Woman in Music and Tech

“It’s really important…that we do what we’re interested in and what we’re excited about. As people who are in [the tech and music] fields, it’s important to not only do what we love doing, but definitely to not only encourage kids to show them what we do and what it’s about. That creates that interest.”

2. The Importance of the Pro Industry

“I know people are out there making beautiful content, whether it’s something visual or something audio. It’s important to have it translated to us in the best way possible.”

3. Advice for the Younger Generation

“Speak up for yourself. I feel like the people who have succeeded the most in life and have been the happiest in life do the things that are important to them. You can learn anything through the eyes of what you love. I think we always get sidetracked trying to do the right thing. Don’t do the right thing—do what you want and you’ll be fine.”

4. Generation Instant

“We used to have to get in the car and drive and save up money to buy an album to listen to a song. Our kids are very instant. In the kitchen: ‘Alexa, play Meghan Trainer.’ The part I’m most concerned with is that in the quickness they’re able to get the song, they want to change the song really quickly. Sometimes they won’t listen all the way through the song. So my husband and I have a rule where if you choose it, you listen to it. Just like all rules, they aren’t always listened to. But that’s something that’s really important to us. We feel like it’s not good for your brain to just switch to the next thing."

“I think it’s exciting that they can listen to anything. They go from a classical song to a 21 Pilots song. I learn about music a lot from them. To have so much access to so much music is amazing, I just think we need to keep them on track as far as concentration and sticking with it. I hope they continue to share music.”

5. Sharing Music

“In the industry, we have a big issue with people getting music for free, with musicians not getting paid as many royalties. It’s hard for musicians to make a living, so I don’t know how much music will still be out there if we don’t fix that. But a large group of us working with changing legislation so musicians and engineers and producers and songwriter get paid better.”