What You Should Know about the DTEN ONboard Collaboration Solution

Designed in collaboration with Zoom, DTEN ONboard elevates collaboration through its advanced touch-enabled 55-inch display, allowing in-room and remote participants to interact equally. The solution is now in-stock and available from the company directly and through channel partners.

“DTEN ONboard paired with Zoom Whiteboard quickly becomes the centerpiece of team collaborations, notably in meeting rooms equipped with legacy video conferencing equipment,” stated Nia Celestin, the company’s head of marketing. “The virtual shared whiteboard promotes collaboration equity, providing all meeting attendees the ability to participate, regardless of location.”

(Image credit: DTEN)

Recognizing many companies have already invested in video conferencing systems, DTEN ONboard complements—and elevates—existing set-ups by adding advanced, interactive touch. It easily integrates with any Zoom Rooms device, including video bars, and immediately introduces interactive touch, with the ability to draw, ideate, annotate, and organize meeting content.

“DTEN ONboard exemplifies our ongoing partnership with Zoom,” continued Scott Krueckeberg, head of strategic alliances at DTEN. “Our companies worked closely together to ensure DTEN ONboard fully delivers on the robust features of the new Zoom Whiteboard.”

Included among the device’s many features are real-time touch to brainstorm, visualize and diagram ideas; an expandable canvas to elaborate collaborations; easy sharing via email or Zoom chat; and a persistent hub to promote building on ideas after a meeting ends. DTEN ONboard also enables Zoom Whiteboard visualization tools including sticky notes, shapes and connectors, and drop and drag images.

Built for versatility, other common use cases for DTEN ONboard are:

As a stand-alone collaboration appliance

In classrooms and college campuses

For digital signage via Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode

For reserving hot desks and meeting rooms with Zoom’s Workspace Reservations

The device’s flexibility, superior user experiences, and streamlined aesthetics all contributed to DTEN ONboard winning several 2022 awards.

“The award recognitions and advanced media coverage affirm just how valuable DTEN ONboard is in the hybrid workplace, delivering effective, productive, and inclusive collaborations,” concluded Celestin. “We’re excited it's now readily available for everyone.”