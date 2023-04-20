What to Know about AVer's New All-Purpose Camera

AVer Information USA is releasing an all-new all-in-one device. The AVer A30 Camera combines a document camera, microphone, and speaker into a multi-functional tool that enhances collaboration and connectivity for hybrid meeting environments.

Designed for huddle spaces, small meeting rooms, personal desks, and home offices, the A30 features a 13-megapixel camera to deliver an impressive 4K resolution. The camera can be utilized as a webcam for video conferencing and a document camera to visualize materials to promote flexibility in hybrid environments. With automatic image rotation, the A30 empowers a seamless experience as users switch from a conference camera to a document camera. The image automatically flips while the user uplifts the camera head to ensure it’s always operating in the correct direction. Featuring HDMI and USB output ports, the A30 supports video streaming and allows users to connect to an additional USB camera for picture-in-picture images.

(Image credit: AVer)

“The A30 is a versatile camera, microphone, and speaker designed to bridge collaboration for hybrid collaboration in small-to-medium-sized meeting environments, such as huddle spaces, desks and home offices,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “The A30 is a plug-and-play device that connects to computers and monitors to provide clear audio up to 20 feet away. AVer’s advanced AI acoustic technology produces clear sound with echo cancellation while minimizing background noise.”

The A30 boasts high-quality AI audio technology, powered by AVer’s exclusive algorithm, to produce clear sound with echo cancellation while minimizing background noise to create uninterrupted collaboration. The A30 features a microphone and speaker that easily connects to computers and monitors for clear audio recording and playback up to 20 feet away. Notably, the

A30 is compatible with AVerTouch to provide easy and intuitive functions and cloud sync to enable automatic backups of annotations, captures and recordings. AVerTouch enriches the overall collaboration experience with unprecedented interactivity.