West Pond Introduces New Low-Cost MX-200CC for Single Channel Insertion

The What: West Pond’s MX-200CC follows in the footsteps of the MX-400CC Channel Creator and creates private TV channels that are visible on each resident’s television in a facility.

West Pond MX-200CC (Image credit: West Pond)

The What Else: West Pond's MX-200CC features a video server to create playlists and scheduled playback of files stored in media library, and a media library to store recorded (DVR) media for future playback.

The MX-200CC can be managed from anywhere using any device via an internal Web UI. The shelf top or wall mounted MX-200CC is feature comparable to a similarly equipped MX-400CC rack mount unit. If a facility is limited in space and does not need to expand beyond the basic MX-400CC hardware inputs, the MX-200CC may be right for that installation.

The Bottom Line: The MX-200CC by West Pond features a one-year FlexDM remote service, software support, and hardware warranty. List price for the MX-200CC is $3,695.