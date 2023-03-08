WAVIT Establishes Speakers Bureau to Elevate Women in Pro AV and IT

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) (opens in new tab), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women in the AV and IT industries, has officially launched its speakers' bureau to help give women a greater share of voice in the Pro AV and IT industries.

“A core part of our mission is empowering women through representation,” said Althea Ricketts, WAVIT vice president and vice president of corporate initiatives at Shure. “Creating the WAVIT Speakers Bureau will allow us to recommend women speakers—who are very underrepresented in the Pro AV and IT industries—to our media partners, associations, and the like. Being able to see women represented in the media and on various stages creates a more inclusive environment and encourages more women to grab a seat at the proverbial table”

“I’ve had the mic passed to me many times, and it has helped my career immensely,” added Susan Wilhite, WAVIT board member and business development manager, commercial at Snap One. “At WAVIT, we’re excited to help women find places to share their voices—whether it’s through a blog, speaking on a panel, or simply being interviewed by industry media.”

Women who are interested in joining the WAVIT Speakers Bureau can submit their information here: bit.ly/WAVITSpeakers. The WAVIT Speakers Bureau is open to both members and non-members; however, members will be given preference for these opportunities.