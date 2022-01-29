Watchfire Signs is Fired Up to Offer 4th Annual Scholarship Recognizing Student Creativity in Digital Signage

Watchfire Signs, a leading manufacturer of on-premise LED signs, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, is once again offering a scholarship to recognize a graduating high school senior who develops uplifting content for a high school Watchfire video scoreboard or display.

The Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship will contribute $500 in financial assistance toward a graduating high school senior's higher education. The scholarship award winner will be chosen based on their excellence in creating and using digital content on a Watchfire sports display during a live event.

[Holland Hall Selects Watchfire Signs for Upgraded Video Board]

To be eligible for the scholarship, student-created content must be displayed on an indoor or outdoor Watchfire sports display between January 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022. Submissions may include static graphics, animations, videos, crowd prompts, advertisements, or any other content that encourages fan engagement. The content must inspire and create pride within their school.

The deadline to apply is April 13, 2022, and the winner will be announced in May 2022.

"The academic benefit of video scoreboards is just as important as the enhancement to the fan experience and revenue potential that displays provide," said Jeff Morgan, Watchfire Signs sales director of Sports/Indoor. "Watchfire created the Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship to reward students who develop creative skills, game production skills, and detailed knowledge of key components in a video control room. These skills often establish a career path for the students."

[Watchfire Signs Awards Scholarship for Student Creativity on Video Scoreboards]

Watchfire video displays and virtual scoreboards are used to entertain fans, increase scholarship revenue, and provide learning experiences for students. Watchfire digital displays can be used in indoor or outdoor stadiums and sports facilities to engage crowds and deliver professional-quality sports experiences.

Additional information and selection criteria can be found at www.watchfiresigns.com/firedup.