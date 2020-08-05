Watchfire Signs Awards Scholarship for Student Creativity on Video Scoreboards

Joseph Bunton, a senior at Danville High School in Danville, IL was awarded the $500 scholarship in recognition of the hype videos he produced for the Danville High School Varsity Basketball team.

LED display manufacturer Watchfire Signs announced the first winner of its annual Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship, which recognizes a high school student who develops inspiring content for a high school Watchfire video scoreboard or display.

Joseph Bunton, a senior at Danville High School in Danville, IL was awarded the $500 scholarship in recognition of the hype videos he produced for the Danville High School Varsity Basketball team.

“Joey produced two excellent hype videos that we used before announcing the starting lineups for our basketball games,” said Mark Bacys, athletic director at Danville High School. “These videos are amazingly well done and get all eyes on the board when they are played.”

In addition to hype videos, Bunton has produced game content, GIFs, and other short videos to keep the crowd excited. He plans to study video arts at Missouri State University in the fall.

(Image credit: Watchfire Signs)

“Joey’s work was really outstanding, and made a positive impact on school pride using the school’s video display at basketball games,” said Mary Ellen Fricke, sports marketing lead at Watchfire Signs. “As the first recipient of our Fired Up scholarship, Joey is setting the bar very high.”

Watchfire manufacturers video displays and virtual scoreboards for indoor and outdoor use that can be used in any stadium or sports facility to engage fans and deliver a professional-quality sports experience.

“We’ve noticed an increase in schools integrating the displays into the curriculum, enabling students to learn video production, design, and content management skills,” Fricke said. “This provides real-world experience to students and we want to recognize that effort.”

Bunton’s winning entry can be viewed here.