WATCH: Digital Humans That Look Just Like Us

In an astonishing talk and tech demo, software researcher Doug Roble debuts "DigiDoug": a real-time, 3-D, digital rendering of his likeness that's accurate down to the scale of pores and wrinkles. Powered by an inertial motion capture suit, deep neural networks, and enormous amounts of data, DigiDoug renders the real Doug's emotions (and even how his blood flows and eyelashes move) in striking detail. Watch the video below to learn more about how this exciting tech was built—and its applications in movies, the world of virtual assistants, and beyond.

For more info or to view the original DigiDoug TED Talk, visit https://www.ted.com/talks/doug_roble_digital_humans_that_look_just_like_us/.