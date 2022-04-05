VuWall Expands North American, European Headquarters

VuWall (opens in new tab), a global technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has expanded its North American and European headquarters. The expanded footprint now accommodates the 30% increase in employees in the last 15 months as well as the need for a larger production facility. Through its substantial investment in international operations, VuWall has introduced new talent to support growing research and development and strengthen the support, operations, sales, and marketing departments in both offices.

[VuWall Roadmap 2022] (opens in new tab)

VuWall has developed a significant growth plan to expand its global operations. In recent years, VuWall has launched new technology, partnered with industry giants such as Samsung and Genetec, received certifications and award recognition, and celebrated ongoing business success. VuWall continues to operate production and manufacturing in its European headquarters, now in a new, larger facility in Reutlingen, Germany.

The company’s North American headquarters—which houses software development, quality assurance, sales, marketing, and technical support teams—remains at the same Montreal location, but now in a renovated and expanded facility. VuWall’s European and North American offices now feature state-of-the-art experience centers and welcome visitors at any time.

“I am so impressed and proud to see the steady growth and progress that the team has achieved, as I think back of how I was running the business out of my living room in the first years,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, VuWall founder and CEO. “We are committed to investing in the resources and skilled professionals to continue providing our global customer base with the most innovative technology.”

VuWall’s disruptive hybrid technology bridges AV, IT, and IP systems to seamlessly manage and control visual content. The company delivers an ecosystem of interoperable products (opens in new tab) that includes video wall processors, encoders, and decoders—all managed by its unique TRx Centralized Management Platform (opens in new tab), which eliminates the complexity of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP without any programming.