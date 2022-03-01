VuWall Introduces PAK, a Scalable and Cost-Effective Video Wall-Over-IP Solution

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, is launching PAK, an innovative solution for deploying and managing modular video walls in AV-over-IP environments. PAK is a networked, multi-decode node that can operate as a stand-alone device or be stitched with other nodes to build an IP-based video wall that is infinitely scalable. It simplifies video wall project deployments by reducing the number of connections and eliminating a single point of failure, reducing project risk, and offering improved reliability.

[VuWall Adds New Video Wall Controller to VuScape Line]

“If we peek behind many of today’s video walls, we’d expect to see an incredible amount of expensive hardware and lengthy cable runs snaking from an overcrowded rack that takes many labor hours to deploy,” said Mark Schmidt, chief technology officer of VuWall. “Unlike traditional video wall systems, it’s extremely easy to build video walls with PAK. Whether large or small, all that’s required are PAK appliances. To increase the size of a video wall, simply add a PAK. The only spare component needed to keep in stock is the PAK, reducing inventory costs and project complexity.”

VuWall’s high-performance PAK device features four HDp60 outputs or one 4Kp60 output and multi-format decoding up to 32 HD streams per device, including H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, NDI, PNG, JPEG and VNC/remote desktops or virtualized browsers.

[VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic]

As part of VuWall’s ecosystem, PAK is managed by the company’s award-winning TRx 3.1 software platform. Easy to set up and configure, PAK is perfectly designed for multiroom visualization, situational awareness, control rooms and corporate workspaces. Its eco-friendly design boasts a compact form factor and low power consumption. PAK is small enough to be mounted behind monitors, saving rack space, and reducing extended video cable runs.