VOD Visual Launches Fine-Pitch LED Display with Direct HDMI Connectivity

VOD Visual, a leader in the LED display market, launched the innovative EDGE CONNECT, a fine pitch LED display with direct HDMI connectivity. As part of the EDGE display series, this highly anticipated development puts LED display technology in an extremely competitive position against its LCD counterparts for digital signage, corporate, and educational applications.

The EDGE CONNECT was showcased at ISE 2022 in Barcelona.

The EDGE CONNECT scales and mirrors video content from connected devices, bypassing the need for LED display control systems, send and receive cards, and complex video infrastructures. Featuring accessible HDMI ports, the EDGE CONNECT allows users to easily and quickly connect standard video playback devices directly to the display. As a result, content can be instantly transmitted without scaling issues to a seamless display of any shape and size.

As with all models in the EDGE series, the pioneering 55-inch panels are the largest single die cast cabinets on the market designed as a direct and viable replacement for LCDs. At four times the average cabinet size, these lightweight displays are four times quicker to install, can be directly wall mounted for rapid deployment, and fit seamlessly together to create scalable configurations.

With evolution ingrained into its DNA, the EDGE series paves the way for next-gen sustainable LEDs. The EDGE is the industry's first display that can be upgraded while keeping 80% of the component parts in place, further extending the product lifespan to over eleven years. The LED modules can be easily swapped out without changes to the underlying infrastructure, so a 2.5mm pixel pitch display can become a 1.2mm providing a cost-effective solution to enhancing image quality in the most sustainable way.

The EDGE's green credentials also extend to the recycling process. With four times fewer internal components and zero-plastic parts, the expert engineering behind the EDGE aims to consciously reduce the impact of e-waste. Furthermore, the EDGE features vastly reduced power consumption capabilities, while superior thermal management technology creates a cool to the touch display making it an eco-friendly solution.

This eco-friendly initiative is a revolutionary move by VOD Visual to make a conscious effort to produce more sustainable products.

"The EDGE CONNECT is a crucial innovation for streamlining the transition from LCD to LED and making it more viable," explained Rob Bint, CEO of VOD Visual. "The entire EDGE range boasts unrivalled, sustainable and energy-efficient capabilities. Featuring low power consumption technology, usage is reduced by up to 75% for extended product life to over 100,000 hours of operation. It has front serviceability and is three times brighter than LCD. In addition, it features a high dynamic range, high refresh rates and a wide color gamut of Rec. 709. Image reproduction is lifelike, crisp, and does not encounter fading or distortion in any ambient light. This coupled with the enhanced connectivity option is what the industry has been waiting for to aid in the transition away from LCD video walls."