VOD Visual Introduces The Edge LED Video Wall

The What: VOD Visual is launching The Edge, an LED video wall solution designed to be a direct replacement for LCD. According to the company, The Edge's 55-inch panels are the largest single diecast cabinets available, with each incorporating just eight modules of LED.

The What Else: This design allows the display to evolve as pixel pitches continue to reduce, enabling technologies to be swapped out without changes to infrastructure, so a 2.5mm pixel pitch display can become a 1.2mm by simply replacing the panels. Front serviceability means this entire process can be done quickly and simply.

The panels fit together seamlessly without any bezel disruption to allow for the creation of video walls in creative shapes and sizes, as well as in standard formations. The sleek, lightweight displays weigh just 15kg and have a depth of 58mm.

The Edge range has been designed with superior image quality in mind with a high dynamic range, high brightness and a vivid color gamut for lifelike color reproduction. A proprietary ultra-low reflection black surface technology ensures intense black levels for the ultimate contrast across both areas of high and low brightness.

The Bottom Line: VOD Visual touts The Edge as one of the most sustainable and energy efficient LED displays available. The advanced design keeps the heat away from the individual LEDs and dissipates through superior heat management. Power consumption using this design is reduced by up to 75 percent and the product lifetime exceeds 100,000 hours, with uniformity across all modules.