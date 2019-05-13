Visionary Solutions Introduces Sentinel Software

The What: At InfoComm 2019, Visionary Solutions (Booth 3914) will be taking the wraps off its new PacketAV Sentinel software. PacketAV Sentinel enables proactive network AV monitoring with real-time alerting, making it simple to monitor the status of the network and network-connected AV devices from any location.

The What Else: With a user-friendly, single-screen GUI, Sentinel provides network AV endpoint visibility and immediately indicates faults, identifying failing endpoints by name. Its flexible, customizable, real-time alerts (via email, SMS, and SNMP) can be configured to match specifications and thresholds.

Sentinel can provide Dante level and status monitoring with real-time audio level metering via HTML5 browsers and can provide real-time monitoring of Visionary Solutions Duet-series enterprise AV-over-IP devices. Sentinel can be deployed entirely on premises or in a hybrid cloud using a lightweight local gateway, and it has an API that enables integration into other enterprise-wide monitoring and control systems, making detailed Dante and AV-over-IP status available to existing solutions.

The Bottom Line: With its combination of proactive monitoring that identifies issues before they impact end users and cause disruptions; flexible, customizable, real-time alerts; integration with existing systems; and simple, straightforward user interface, Visionary Solutions PacketAV Sentinel software is designed to improve user satisfaction and efficiency. It enables integrators to offer new services, including scalable service programs, and to develop sustainable revenue streams. According to the company, Sentinel is competitively priced and can scale from small standalone systems to global enterprises.

Visionary Solutions PacketAV Sentinel software is available immediately and will be shown at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 3914.