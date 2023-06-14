Visionary, NETGEAR Introduce Custom Profile for AV-over-IP Endpoints

Visionary and NETGEAR have partnered to unveil a new, custom profile for Visionary's AV-over-IP endpoints in NETGEAR’s esteemed line of professional AV-enabled switches. Visit Visionary in Booth 3761 at InfoComm 2023 to get a peek.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds, merging the power and reliability of NETGEAR’s managed switches with Visionary’s groundbreaking AV-over-IP solutions,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “Our collaboration with NETGEAR’s Pro AV team will streamline integrating AV-over-IP endpoints with network switches, creating an intuitive, reliable, and highly effective solution for our customers.”

With this innovative enhancement, NETGEAR’s switches can now automatically recognize Visionary devices as soon as they are connected, simplifying the configuration process and offering a plug-and-play experience to the end users. This integration promises unparalleled reliability and performance, reducing installation times and ensuring a consistent user experience across all devices. Customers using Visionary’s AV-over-IP solutions with NETGEAR’s AV-enabled switches will benefit from increased system stability, superior performance and simplified deployment and management.

The custom profile leverages Visionary’s unique ability to VLAN tag network traffic within their endpoints. This feature further enhances network traffic management and segmentation, improving efficiency and reducing congestion in network infrastructures. With this integration, Visionary’s VLAN tagging can be leveraged directly from NETGEAR’s managed switches, creating a more efficient network setup and maintenance process.

“We are excited to partner with Visionary to provide an enhanced user experience through automated configuration and streamlined networking,” said Devan Cress, director of professional AV, OEM and manufacturers for NETGEAR. “The simplified recognition and configuration of Visionary’s AV-over-IP devices empowers us to deliver on our commitment to provide customers with seamless, hassle-free solutions that meet their unique needs. We look forward to showcasing our technical collaboration alongside Visionary at InfoComm 2023.”