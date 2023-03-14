Visionary Appoints New Executive Director of Strategic Accounts

Visionary has appointed Richard McPherson as executive director of strategic accounts. In this role, McPherson will build customer relationships and support business development with the industry’s fastest-growing, medium to large-scale integration companies.

With nearly 40 years of experience, McPherson has worked with many Pro Av organizations, including Crestron Electronics, 1 Touch Control, Momentum Group, and Winsted Corporation, and understands the unique challenges and priorities for medium to large-scale integrators. McPherson will manage key business relationships to better understand the unique challenges facing the industry's fastest-growing integrators.

Richard McPherson (Image credit: Visionary)

“Visionary has grown immensely over the past few years. Their agile and dynamic approach has provided a unique opportunity to build personal relationships with their customers,” said McPherson. “In my role, I look forward to strengthening and building relationships with many key integrators. We recognize the importance of medium- to large-scale integrators. As a result, we want to take our relationships to the next level and work closely with them to understand their pain points and how Visionary might solve them.

“I’ve known Jordan Christoff [chief technology officer for Visionary] for decades. We previously worked together, so I’m excited to reunite with him. He is a true pioneer and innovator of AV over IP technology. Visionary is at the forefront of AV-over-IP development and it’s an exciting time for Visionary to solve many of the unique challenges of today’s customers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to our growing team,” said Scott Freshman, chief operations officer for Visionary. “Richard is highly regarded in the industry and brings excellent business development experience and strategic vision to Visionary. Over the last two decades, Visionary has become a trusted and reliable professional AV brand. We have grown immensely with many unique installations and monumental projects. Naturally, as part of our continued growth, we are invested in strategic hires to strengthen business relationships with many of the industry’s fastest-growing integrators.”

Visionary’s latest hire is the next strategic step in expanding business development to support the AV industry. Despite global supply chain issues, Visionary continues to deliver feature-rich solutions to meet increased demand. Visionary is committed to providing reliable, feature-rich, problem-solving solutions to support integrators, consultants, and end users. The latest hire emphasizes Visionary’s investment in experienced talent to address accelerated growth.