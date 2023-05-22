On Higher Ed Tech: NETGEAR

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of SMB Product Marketing at NETGEAR

More than two years into learn-from-anywhere, modern learning is no longer limited to simple websites, face-to-face communication, and low-bandwidth content, but involves real-time video chat, HD streaming, and next-generation learning technology (smart whiteboards, interactive digital displays). To level the playing field between remote and on-campus students, there’s a critical need in higher education to embrace AV over IP, providing high-quality, low-latency video and audio distribution with increased scalability.

Some smaller institutions lack a dedicated AV or IT manager, meaning their AV technology must be even more efficient, reliable, and easy to use. With AV over IP, admins can add switches whenever and wherever they need—now or a year from now. As needs change, campuses grow, and more students return onsite, AV-over-IP tech ensures end-to-end collaboration and scalability. To make it easy for higher education organizations, companies like Crestron, Q-SYS, and Shure offer a one-stop shop for AV, offering the best in AV technology products including NETGEAR AV switches, combined with tailored installation and management solutions.

As more and more campuses practice inclusion of local and remote students, the technology has had to change. The great thing is that this same change is occurring across the corporate world, too. Many tools developed for one market are perfectly aligned with the needs of the other. Keeping the AV installation flexible and ready for the future is paramount.