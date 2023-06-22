VidOvation Named Authorized Integrator for Intracom Systems

Intracom Systems has appointed VidOvation as an authorized integrator of its VCOM IP Matrix Intercom software and hardware products.

As an authorized integrator, VidOvation will service and support Intracom’s VCOM IP matrix intercom software and hardware products to its extensive customer base. VCOM is an always-on, multi-channel, multi-access matrix communications platform that can be provisioned in the cloud or on-premises for professional and mission critical applications. VCOM is highly scalable to thousands of users and supports virtually an unlimited number of channels and conferences. The feature-rich, IP-based system incorporates an abundance of practical functionalities that have been developed over Intracom’s 17 years of providing IP solutions. VCOM systems are found across the globe in world renowned facilities that depend on crisp, reliable communications to operate.

This partnership is expected to benefit customers throughout a wide range of industries. The collaboration brings VidOvation's expertise and deep roots in all segments of broadcast, pro AV, financial, commercial and government markets to Intracom’s expanding customer base -strengthening Intracom’s growth trajectory and expanding its footprint in the numerous markets it currently serves.

“VidOvation has an outstanding reputation as a technical solution provider with expertise in live television production, broadcasting, distribution, and streaming systems,” said Stephen Brand, CEO, Intracom Systems. “We are excited to work with the VidOvation team and bring the ultimate in reliable, scalable and cost-effective mission critical communications solutions to their wide-ranging customer base.”