Vertiv Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Vertiv (opens in new tab) released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, the company’s first public report of its ESG activities.

The report outlines Vertiv’s approach to energy and water efficiency; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); employee health and safety; and other ESG-related topics. The content covered in the report serves as a baseline upon which the organization will build future efforts.

“We all know how critical connectivity is to our daily lives and the global economy. The world’s appetite for data continues to rise, and our solutions keep data systems on and connected. At the same time, we recognize the current and potential impacts of climate change,” said Rob Johnson, Vertiv CEO. “We are seeking to meet the growing demand for critical digital infrastructure, and simultaneously mitigate environmental impacts from our operations and products. As a result, we’re innovating to come up with more efficient and effective ways to support critical digital infrastructure.”

(Image credit: Vertiv)

Vertiv’s ESG Executive Steering Committee, made up of senior leaders from across the organization, is driving a company-wide evaluation of ESG performance.

Some of the activities and results highlighted in the report include: