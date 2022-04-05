Vertiv Introduces New Solutions for Edge Applications at Data Center World

Vertiv , a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced new power and cooling solutions for the edge of the network, including the Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion double-conversion, on-line uninterruptible power supply system (UPS). With this news, announced during the Data Center World event in Austin, TX, Vertiv extended its edge portfolio and adds lithium-ion models to one of the industry’s leading on-line UPS families. The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion is available for pre-order in the United States and Canada.

Vertiv also introduced the Vertiv Liebert PSI5 Lithium-Ion Short Depth, a new, shallower configuration of the popular rackmount, line-interactive Liebert PSI5 UPS system, and two models of the Vertiv Liebert XDU Coolant Distribution Unit, Vertiv’s innovative, drop-in liquid cooling solution for high-density computing environments at core and edge sites.

[Aiming for a World-Class Fan Experience, MLS's Columbus Crew Calls on Vertiv for Power, IT Management Systems]

“These products share two important characteristics. First, they support the increasingly critical and complex computing environments at the edge of the network,” said Ramesh Menon, vice president of single-phase UPS at Vertiv. “Second, and just as importantly, they support our customers’ sustainability efforts and our pledge to introduce sustainable solutions across the data center ecosystem.”

The new Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS system is Vertiv’s first single-phase online UPS with lithium-ion batteries.

Vertiv leveraged the higher power density of lithium-ion to pack more battery runtime in the same amount of space as a typical valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery. The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion, ranging in sizes from 1kVA to 3kVA, also supports scalable runtime, with a 1U lithium-ion external battery cabinet (EBC). In addition, lithium-ion batteries typically last 8-10 years—roughly the lifespan of the UPS itself—compared to about 3-5 years for VRLA, potentially eliminating costly and inconvenient battery replacements. Lithium-ion batteries are also significantly lighter than VRLA batteries and perform better at higher temperatures, reducing the need for lower temperatures in the rack and by extension, lowering the costs of cooling.

To meet UL standards, the lithium-ion batteries include an integrated battery management system that monitors the battery at the cell level to ensure safe, efficient operation. The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion is compatible with the Vertiv Liebert MicroPOD, an optional maintenance bypass switch that can be installed in the rack behind the UPS, enabling maintenance to the UPS without taking the protected rack equipment offline.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2021]

The Vertiv Liebert PSI5 Lithium-Ion Short Depth is a premium line-interactive UPS packing 3kVA in 3U with a rack depth of less than 16 inches.

This new UPS was designed with two-post racks and wall-mount racks in mind. These racks are common in small spaces at the edge, including retail locations, schools and universities, hospitals, and many telecommunications sites. It features 10 total outlets, compared to just seven for competitive offerings. Like the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion, the Liebert PSI5 Lithium-Ion Short Depth comes with a five-year warranty, standard with all Vertiv lithium-ion UPS systems.

The Vertiv Liebert XDU 450 and 1350 models are extensions of the Liebert XDU line of Cooling Distribution Units (CDUs), supporting 450 kW and 1.3 MW of cooling, respectively. These systems enable a sustainable adoption of high-density computing in facilities operating with or without water cooling.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2022]

Suitable for chip cooling and rear-door cooling applications, these CDUs keep the liquid circuit at an elevated temperature and operate at higher temperatures than traditional air-cooled equipment, ejecting heat through the liquid via a dry cooler and ultimately eliminating the need for mechanical cooling or chilled water circuits. The system controller features an intuitive touchscreen that allows for full control of the system, including operator-determined settings and alarm conditions.

The Liebert PSI5 Lithium-Ion Short Depth is available now in North America. Vertiv is now accepting orders in North America for the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion. The Liebert XDU has models available globally for preorder.