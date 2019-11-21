Varjo and Lenovo Partner on Advanced XR Computing for Enterprises

This global partnership announcement comes on the heels of Varjo’s recent launch of two VR headsets: the VR-2 and the VR-2 Pro.

Varjo Technologies, provider of industrial-grade VR/XR headsets, has announced a cooperation agreement for technical and business collaboration with Lenovo. The new partnership will create Certified for Varjo pairings on Lenovo desktop and mobile workstations for all Varjo head-mounted displays (HMDs). This combines world-leading professional VR/XR products with powerful, high-end computers, enabling enterprise organizations to adopt and implement VR use cases more quickly.

[Behind Varjo's 'Human Eye Resolution' VR Headset]

“Our partnership with Lenovo helps drive a monumental shift in enterprise usage of immersive technologies,” said Timo Toikkanen, president and COO at Varjo. “Combining our products with Lenovo’s pioneering enterprise portfolio products into readymade bundles eases adoption hurdles and quickly gives organizations the tools they need to start taking advantage of the many benefits of virtual reality.”

Professional VR applications including research, training and simulation, industrial design, and more require the most powerful and sophisticated technologies in order to create a valuable user experience. Varjo’s human-eye resolution VR devices, matched with the processing and compute power found in Lenovo’s workstation portfolio products, push the limits of spatial computing forward and deliver the most natural visual experience for exploring and interacting with high-resolution models and simulations.

“When you’re looking for the ultimate VR and XR viewing experience, you look for the only human-eye resolution display available,” said Rob Herman, general manager, Workstation and Client AI at Lenovo. “The technology Varjo brings to the table is extremely sophisticated and requires professional workstation power to bring that clarity to life. That’s why I’m excited to see the partnership between Varjo and Lenovo come to life after months of development and collaboration—certifying several desktop and mobile workstation configurations across our ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series portfolio. This certification ensures the highest-quality experience for professional applications—spanning across automotive, simulation, training, architectural visualization, and more.”

