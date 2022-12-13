Vanco International Unveils Feature-Rich HDBaseT 3.0 HDMI Extender

Vanco is now shipping the newest addition to their popular Evolution line, the award-winning EVEXHDB3 Evolution HDBaseT 3.0 Extender. This new extender allows integrators to deliver uncompressed 4K signals with multi-channel audio and current-generation HDMI features to video outputs that are over the length of a football field away.

The EVEXHDB3 delivers HDMI over Cat6/6A cable with unparalleled functionality and range. This extender supports uncompressed HDMI signals up to 4K@60Hz resolution, 4:4:4 chroma, with full HDR compatibility over distances up to 330 feet (100m). This is the only extender on the market that delivers true HDMI 2.1 functionality from source to sink. The EVEXHDB3 supports KVM, CEC, ARC, and eARC, as well as 1 GHz Ethernet pass-through.

“We designed product to be our flagship HDMI extender,” said Brandon White, Vanco’s director of new product development. “We offer a wide range of extension options to meet the needs of any project, infrastructure, or budget—but this one really does it all. It’s everything the Evolution line of extenders can do in one package.”

The EVEXHDB3 is equipped with thoughtful features that make it suitable for any project. It supports both IR and RS-232 control, and features PoH for simple integration. It also includes built-in audio de-embedding to break out audio to an amplifier or audio distribution system, and an HDMI loop-out for monitoring at the transmitter end.