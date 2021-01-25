Vaddio Debuts USB Audio Bundle, Ceiling Speaker Line

The What: Vaddio has added the new Vaddio Ceiling Speaker and USB Audio Bundle to its full suite of conferencing and collaboration products.

The What Else: The Vaddio Ceiling Speaker is designed for easy installation and accurate voice reproduction. The two-way speaker is built with a specially designed coaxially mounted cone tweeter and a high-performance 4-inch metalized cone woofer and rubber driver surround for long-lasting use. The speaker can be flush mounted in a wall or ceiling and comes with a lightweight ceiling tile brace.

Vaddio has also refreshed its EasyTalk Audio Bundle with a new USB Audio Bundle which includes a pair of the new speakers, two best-selling CeilingMIC ceiling microphones, and an EasyUSB Mixer/Amp for a complete audio solution suitable for most conference room and classroom sizes.

“With the growth in hybrid learning spaces, we see an increasing need for remote participants and on-premise faculty and students to easily communicate during live classes,” said Scott Rolfes, Vaddio product manager. “The addition of the new Vaddio Ceiling Speakers to our ConferenceSHOT AV camera and microphone create the distance-learning-in-a-box solution education institutions are searching for.”

The Bottom Line: The USB Audio Bundle provides driverless, plug-and-play audio with popular videoconferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, GotoMeeting, and more. With the new ceiling speakers, the solution provides full high-quality audio solution for organizations of all sizes.