Utelogy Is Awarded SOC 2 Certification—What That Means for You

Utelogy Corporation (opens in new tab) has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Conducted by Armanino, the audit affirms that Utelogy's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security.

"Utelogy’s achievement is a testimony to our ongoing commitment to our partners and customers," said Kevin Morrison, CEO of Utelogy. “We are proud of this accomplishment, and we will continue to provide the very highest levels of security when it comes to managing our customer’s data.”

Utelogy has taken a holistic approach to improving our security posture to meet and exceed industry standards for both the products we build as well as our business operations. Undergoing this process ensures Utelogy has stringent internal controls which capture how we safeguard customer data throughout our systems and product offerings.

The Utelogy Platform enables end-users to aggregate their AV/UC and IoT data to remotely manage, monitor, and automate their collaboration estate to make better informed business decisions. Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates that we prioritize the protection of this data. The auditing process included an in-depth review of Utelogy company policies and procedures for data handling as well as tests of the organization's security controls and operating effectiveness.