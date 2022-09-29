Utelogy Announces Partnership with EOS IT Solutions

Utelogy is partnering with EOS IT Solutions, a global technology and logistics company, to provide collaboration and IT support services through forward-thinking solutions in 175-plus countries.

The Utelogy and EOS partnership plays a key role in providing collaboration and business IT support services to some of the world’s largest industry leaders, delivering forward-thinking solutions based on multidomain architecture. By leveraging the power of the Utelogy platform as part of the EOS Care Support package, customers will receive an enhanced service offering through preventative maintenance and proactive monitoring.

“EOS is thrilled to enhance our customer service portfolio by partnering with Utelogy. As global customer AV/VC environments evolve, Utelogy enables holistic support and management tools for even the most complex cross-vendor event space. Automation is more important than ever for our customers, and with U-Automate, centralized teams immediately receive global room insights, with options to take action."

“Many of our customers today have inherited VC environments that are not only multi-platform, but multi-vendor, across buildings and geographies. While EOS helps to unify end user experiences in their workplaces, Utelogy quickly brings the visibility they have been crying out for,” explained Niall Kearney, CTO | EOS IT Solutions.

Utelogy’s software-driven platform delivers the most comprehensive range of analytics by managing all aspects of an organizations AV and Unified Communications estate. In partnering with EOS’s managed service offering, the solution can increase ROI and reduce the total cost of ownership, transforming how users deploy AV/UC assets, and the way usage data is gathered, analyzed, and turned into usable insights for future planning and budgeting.

“This strategic partnership with EOS gives us the opportunity to further expand into new markets to provide enterprises with the tools they need to support their complex and multi-vendor environments,” said Kevin Morrison, CEO at Utelogy. “The Utelogy software coupled with EOS’s customer service offering will provide measurable and actionable results delivering a better experience for our customers.”