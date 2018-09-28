tvONE Releases 4x1 HDMI 2.0 Switcher

The What: tvONE has introduced the 1T-SX-654 auto switcher with four HDMI video inputs and one HDMI output.

The What Else: This ultra-thin 4x1 HDMI 2.0 switcher supports video resolution up to 4Kx2K@60Hz 4:4:4: HDR and provides 18Gbps of high bandwidth.

The switcher includes an auto-switch control mode, which automatically switches to an HDMI input as soon as a new source is connected. Additional control options include control via the front panel source button, RS-232 or IR (remote control included).

The Bottom Line: Audio functionality includes multi-channel support, de-embedded digital stereo audio to provide an analog output, or an audio return channel (ARC) for transmitting audio back to the HDMI input from the connected display.