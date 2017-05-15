tvONE Introduces CORIOmaster Micro at InfoComm

tvONE will introduce the CORIOmaster micro to its CORIOmaster video processing product range at InfoComm in Orlando, FL (Booth #3352).



CORIOmaster systems consist of the CORIOmaster (4RU), CORIOmaster mini (1RU) and new CORIOmaster micro (1/2 RU). The modular I/O system provides flexibility of any signal-in, to any signal-out. These system solutions can manage up to 4 canvases for supporting multiple video walls, while also performing various other video tasks simultaneously, including real-time 360 video rotations, multi- image processing and transitions & edge blending.

The new CORIOmaster micro delivers the same bandwidth and functionality of CORIOmaster in a compact form capable of accepting up to three modules. It also adds audio support as well as front panel buttons for source routing and preset recalling.