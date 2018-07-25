TransAudio Group Launches In-House Service Department

TransAudio Group, a U.S. distributor of equipment for professional audio recording, announced its new Las Vegas-based in-house service department. The service will cover most of TransAudio Group’s major national and international manufacturers, including ATC Loudspeakers, Subwoofer Pros, Bettermaker, Daking, Drawmer and Tube-Tech. The TransAudio Service Department will remain true to the company’s longstanding mission by providing timely repairs of equipment at fair prices, regardless of whether the equipment is under warranty or not.

Veteran pro audio gear tech Tony Marra will serve as the chief technician for the new department, which is housed within the current TransAudio Group office and warehouse complex. Marra brings 45 years of experience working with audio and electronics to the department, including college electronics training and employment with Focusrite, Ted Nugent (live sound engineer and tech), Soundcraft, and Neve. Upon moving to Las Vegas 22 years ago, Marra started his own audio design and installation company for area recording studios and casinos. He repaired equipment between installation jobs and grew the business from a small home office to an entire repair facility servicing every major brand of top level manufacturers and dealers.

“We’re excited about the new TransAudio Service Department,” said Brad Lunde, TransAudio Group founder and president. “It is a crucial building block as our company continues to grow in ways that best serve our brands and gives our customers peace of mind. They know that we know how valuable their time is and how badly equipment repairs can wreck a schedule. Our goal is to expedite repairs and get our end-users up and running as quickly as possible. Plus, we thrilled to have a pro like Tony Marra heading up the service department.”