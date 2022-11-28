Top Integrators 2022: New Workflows

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator 2022 (opens in new tab) list, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

How has the pandemic changed your company’s workflows or policies?

(Image credit: Level 3 Audiovisual)

Lisa Hale, Chief People Officer, Level 3 Audiovisual

More work-from-home related policies have been implemented as employees want to work from home instead of coming into the office. We are no longer requiring that employees (other than operations) work from the office. In addition, we implemented a COVID program: Stay home when sick, the company will provide COVID home tests, vaccinations (keeping track of who is vaccinated when necessary), masks, etc., along with office cleanings every day, instead of every other day.

[Top Integrators 2022: Growing Verticals] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

Dale Bottcher, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing, AVI‑SPL

We’ve operated very efficiently and effectively throughout the pandemic. I’d say the only real shift has been embracing flexible work models—internally and externally—and sharpening our focus on supply chain management and customer delivery.

(Image credit: Paladin Technologies)

Stephanie Whalen, VP, Marketing and Communications, Paladin Technologies

The pandemic allowed for our teams to review many of our workflows and policies, addressing gaps/inefficiencies that were holding us back. In doing so, I’ve noticed colleagues take more ownership over new processes, training, and communication overall. Of course, we also leverage video calls daily as well, which supports connection with people in offices across North America.

[Top Integrators 2022: Back to Normal?] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Metinteractive)

Rachel Mele, President, Metinteractive

We implemented a SaaS-based workflow solution, Monday.com, during the pandemic. With our team having less face-to-face time, it was critical the tasks Metinteractive carries out were standardized, and in some cases automated, to ensure our projects were/are completed on time. This also ensured if someone caught COVID-19, another person could easily step in where they left off. Thanks to our protocols, however, we did not have a single COVID-19 case between 2020-2021.

(Image credit: Golden Star Technology)

Dennis Wang, COO, Golden Star Technology

GST has been fortunate to have comprehensive operating processes and workflows. Most, if not all, of our internal tools and applications are cloud-based. We were quick to adapt to the new workplace policies and safety requirements. Hybrid workplace seems to be a part of the new normal.

(Image credit: USIS AV)

Todd Hutchins, CTO, AV Principal, USIS AV

I believe more effort is required to stay connected now. We’ve always had a percentage of remote employees, so it wasn’t a complete culture change. However, when entire departments were pushed to remote, it was a challenge we had to work at. It has been the incidental issues we’ve had to overcome, such as spontaneous collaboration when someone stops by a teammate’s office to ask a question and walks away with an immediate answer. We’re more deliberate and dependent on schedules now, which as an organization is efficient, while at the same time finding creative ways to nurture unstructured innovation.

[SCN Top 50: Protection and Connection in Motion] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: TRITECH Communications)

Mark Vitt, EVP, Corporate Development, TRITECH Communications

As a result of adapting to supply chain challenges, we have become more nimble. Sales engineering has been outstanding in redesigning quickly; PM teams and service are incredible in adjusting schedules to hold project timelines best as possible. We are upgrading to a new ERP system, which will further help us with supply chain management and ease part of the materials management workload for the field operations teams. With regard to company culture, empathy among the workforce has been greater. Employees are more open and willing to fill in for each other when someone is out of the office due to illness. There is a common understanding that we are all vulnerable to the virus.