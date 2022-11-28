Top Integrators 2022: Growing Verticals

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator 2022 (opens in new tab) list, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

What vertical markets and/or technologies have exhibited the most growth for you 2022?

Dennis Wang, COO, Golden Star Technology

The public sector market—driven by federal and local funding. This will continue to be a strong vertical market for us leading into 2023.

Matt Goff, Business Development Manager, IES Communications

We have enjoyed an explosive growth in audiovisual in the education, data center, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation vertical markets. We also saw a sharp rise in mixed-use projects consisting of retail stores and residential space in the same building.

Dale Bottcher, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing, AVI‑SPL

Experience technology has bloomed in the wake of the pandemic. As organizations reimagine their relationships with customers, partners, and employees, they’re reinventing their spaces and how technology will heighten the experience of those brand spaces.

Bill Baretz, EVP, AV Principal, USIS AV

We have seen substantial growth in AV buildouts for amenities spaces. These are large conference centers in mostly urban centers, funded by the building owners versus a particular tenant, offered as value added to building tenants and outside clients. These are being fully fitted out with AV equipment versus the use of rental companies.

Stephanie Whalen, VP, Marketing and Communications, Paladin Technologies

We have seen significant growth in healthcare, renewable energy, government, insurance, and financial sectors.

Jeremy Elsesser, President and CEO, Level 3 Audiovisual

The corporate workplace market has shown to be the strongest growing market for us.

Rachel Mele, President, Metinteractive

Sports. Over the last 10 years, most of our work has been outside of our headquarters in Connecticut. However, in 2022 we built three sports arenas in Connecticut alone.

Mark Vitt, EVP, Corporate Development, TRITECH Communications

Life Science has provided the greatest growth for us—primarily TX and pharma related to the pandemic. For technologies, PoE lighting has seen the greatest growth. We provide, AV/IT, security, and PoE lighting, and the PoE group has been growing quickly. We continue to explore building technologies as a whole and have seen real-life examples where sensors, people counters, RFID, and other devices are coordinated and utilized in a meaningful way.