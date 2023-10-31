Biamp Gets Spooky to Immerse Audiences with Multi-Dimensional Sound

Halloween brings out the ghouls and ghosts and Biamp is helping bring that haunting environment to life through sound. The “Angel of Light” immersive horror theater experience at the historic Los Angeles Theatre, integrates Biamp Community and Desono loudspeakers, subwoofers, and Tesira digital signal processors (DSPs) and amplifiers to power one of the largest live-theater immersive experiences in the world.

The show consists of more than 30 separate experience rooms that provide multi-dimensional sound emanating from more than 300 speakers, providing incredible clarity that envelops guests in an immersive soundscape.

The soundscape is combined with projection mapping, shifting light, power strobe lights, incredible live action performances, and unique set designs, to transport attendees back to Old Hollywood in 1935. There, guests are guided through the multi-room experience to witness the gripping and terrifying story of Rota Krisha – where ancient curses, sonic secrets, and demonic possession intertwine.

“Sound is vital to creating a unique, thrilling experience for horror-genre fans, and Biamp is pleased to help create this one-of-a-kind, immersive experience at the Los Angeles Theatre,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. “Through Biamp Community Loudspeakers, and the Biamp Tesira configurable DSPs, Angel of Light attendees will be sure to feel the hair on the backs of their respective necks rise as they make their way through the 60-minute experience.”

[Biamp and 15 Other Speakerphones to Know]

“Location-based entertainment is one of the fastest growing markets for advanced audiovisual technologies,” said Mark Binder, CEO of IMN Creative. “Angel of Light is a state-of-the-art example of a new type of entertainment experience that integrates augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, interactive digital surfaces, and 3D projection mapping to deliver a high-end immersive experience.”

Biamp partner Sound & Sales West worked with IMN Creative to design, commission, and install the experience, including more than 100 pieces of Biamp audio equipment.