Three for Thursday: Partnerships, PoE Demystified, and Pitbull's World Tour

As the week winds down, make sure you get caught up on some stories about announced partnerships, understanding Power over Ethernet, and how Pitbull's latest tour sounds so good.

1. Kramer and Hall Technologies Each Announce New Partnerships

Kramer, AVA Distribution Partner in Australia

(Image credit: Kramer)

On Monday, March 20, Kramer announced its expanded distribution partnership with AVA Distribution (AVAD), an AV distributor headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

With this new partnership, AVAD will market, distribute, and support Kramer’s entire portfolio while delivering intuitive audiovisual experiences through its wide network of resellers, integrators, consultants & installers across Australia. Customers will now have access to a dedicated team, offering end-to-end audio-visual technologies with reliable support that drives their businesses forward.

The partnership falls under Kramer’s new ENGAGE Partner Program (Enable its Network (of partners) to Grow, Accelerate, Gain and Excel). The scheme engages distributors, system integrators, and resellers to boost growth and profit via Kramer product portfolio adoption, training, certification, and marketing efforts. Accredited partners enjoy various benefits and incentives such as marketing development funds and special equipment discounts.

Visualization and CineAV partner with Hall Technologies

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Recently Hall Technologies has expanded its presence and supply chains in EMEA via U.K. technical solutions distributors, Visualization, as well as Cine AV, a technical support and distribution provider for the industry in Africa. Hall announced a strategic distribution agreement whereby both will have full access to Hall’s extensive range of products covering connectivity and UC.

“We are delighted to announce Visualization as UK distributor for our world class product line," said Hall Technologies Hal Truax, vice president of sales and marketing. "Along with VueAV, CineAV and Visua we believe that Visualization will offer us broad reach into the expanding market of unified communication.”

2. Kordz Demystifies Power over Ethernet (PoE) Technology for Systems Integrators

(Image credit: Kordz)

Kordz has authored a comprehensive article on the history, evolution, recommended practices, and growing use cases for PoE++ network cabling. This newest generation of PoE (Power over Ethernet) technology offers great promise to systems integrators by delivering more power to high-wattage devices like PTZ cameras, videoconferencing systems, and large displays.

Want to know more? Of course you do. You can read the full article here (opens in new tab).

3. Pitbull Powered by KLANG

(Image credit: James Romeo)

To ensure that Pitbull’s backing band, The Agents, are hearing themselves and each other in the most natural and beneficial way, monitor engineer Matt Holden recently added a DMI-KLANG card to his staple DiGiCo Quantum5 console. Holden, who has served as Team Pitbull’s dedicated monitor engineer for the past eight years, is using KLANG’s immersive platform in his monitoring setup for the first time on the Can’t Stop Us Now Tour. He is utilizing the DMI-KLANG to supply six immersive band mixes—drums, percussion, bass, guitar, keys, and DJ—two guest mixes, one tech mix, and one playback engineer mix.

To see how it turned out read the full release here (opens in new tab).