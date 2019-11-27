The Wi-Fi 6 Syllabus: 3 Core Concepts for Campus Use Cases (EdTech Magazine)

"Wi-Fi 6 is gaining digital ground. In September, this sixth-generation wireless standard was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. Also known as High Efficiency Wireless (HEW) or 802.11ax, the next iteration of Wi-Fi promises faster speeds, simultaneous connections and reduced device battery usage."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Infrastructure assessment will be the key to ROI for schools considering the latest and greatest iteration of Wi-Fi, but this author takes it a step further. How can "design thinking" help a team determine if Wi-Fi 6 advantages align with current and future campus goals?