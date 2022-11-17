The Triple 4K Large LED Video Wall That Powers a Control and Analysis Center

Daktronics (opens in new tab) has partnered with audiovisual integrator AG Tech Kazakhstan to deliver a wall-covering LED display inside the new Control and Analysis Center (CAC) for KazMunayGas (KMG) oil and gas located in Astana, Kazakhstan. The installation was completed earlier this year and features a single digital platform to cover the full upstream-midstream-downstream cycle allowing the CAC to monitor, control, analyze, store, collect, and process data in all areas of KMG’s business.

“We have launched a new Control and Analysis Center, which provides real-time access to information from a single center. Ultimately, this will allow us to further improve the efficiency of KMG's asset management by increasing the quality and transparency of real-time information,” said Magzum Mirzagaliyev, chairman of KMG's Management Board.

[Daktronics Offers Light Mitigating Technology for Digital Billboards] (opens in new tab)

“In addition, CAC analytical system is integrated with the enterprise management information system at Pavlodar and Atyrau Refineries to enable online process monitoring of equipment status, supervisory control and material balance of products,” added Mirzagaliyev.

“Thanks to our close cooperation and partnership with Daktronics, we have successfully implemented several projects worth more than two million USD, including the construction of the Control and Analysis Center (CAC) of KazMunayGas for which Daktronics delivered the video wall, which is one of the key projects for stabilizing the oil products market in Kazakhstan. I am sure that even bigger projects and installations of Daktronics equipment in Kazakhstan are ahead of us,” said Alexander Podvalov, CEO of AG-Tech.

[How Digital Scoreboards Is Playing for Keeps] (opens in new tab)

The large LED video wall measures 2.74x14.64 meters covering the entire wall with a high-resolution screen to show endless amounts of data and crucial information for the venue. The display features a tight 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing for a resolution of 2,160x11,520 pixels ensuring vibrant imagery with great color depth and visibility of all content shown.

“World-class, there is no other way to describe this project of KazMunayGas,” said Mathieu Verbraken, Daktronics. “Working with AG Tech has been incredible, from their early conceptuals to the realization. They provided the full solution, including the software showing the data on the display. For this installation we have delivered our 4-in-1 IMD solution, delivering best-in-class contrast and no reflectivity for optimal viewing in a daylight environment. Floor-to-ceiling windows are opposite this display, no other technology could render these colors without reflection. We wish to thank the team at KazMunayGas for their confidence in our product. It was a pleasure working with them.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Daktronics offers a line of narrow pixel pitch LED displays ranging from 2.5-millimeters down to 0.7-millimeter pixel spacings. This product line brings expansive opportunities to those spaces commonly associated with LCD technology to create luxurious and immersive environments, share artistic digital content or show detailed, high-quality video.