The Shure Stem Ecosystem Was Just Enhanced—Here's Why That's Good News

Shure's Stem Ecosystem (opens in new tab)—which meets a wide variety of needs and use cases with ceiling, table, wall, and speaker solutions—is now enhanced, with a focus on improvements to the acoustic performance and audio quality.

Shure has extensively tuned and refined Stem Ecosystem audio components (opens in new tab) in certified acoustic labs at its headquarters. These advancements, immediately available to Stem users via Firmware v2.5, have yielded improvements in clarity, more consistent speech levels, and enhanced intelligibility for a more natural and transparent communication experience.

“In recent firmware updates, we improved the installation and setup experience of Stem solutions and the reliability of products already in the field. This new update provides substantial improvements in acoustic performance and audio quality,” said Luis Guerra, associate director of global product management for the Stem Ecosystem at Shure.

“We care about enabling our customers to create meeting spaces where they don’t even have to think about the audio because it just works, regardless of the environment,” continued Guerra. “We are confident that the enhanced audio performance featured in this update will have an encouraging and positive impact on our customers’ experiences in their meeting spaces.”

The Stem Ecosystem provides a customizable audio solution that is easy to set up and designed to seamlessly fit the requirements of any room. Combined with the audio quality and acoustic performance improvements of Firmware v2.5, Stem delivers an even more effortless way to achieve a great-sounding conferencing audio experience.

Ceiling: Improved array performance, sensitivity, and sound quality to yield better pickup of voices and better rejection of room noise and reverberation. The result is clear voice reproduction for all participants in the coverage area. Pickup pattern has also been readjusted to better match customer selection for narrow, medium, and wide beams.

Wall: Adjusted the device's playback speaker levels and tone for high-quality reproduction of both speech and other program material, resulting in increased intelligibility during calls and more pleasant use of the system. The microphone array is tuned for better tonality and voice pickup, resulting in better onsite interaction during meetings.

Speaker: Calibrated woofer and tweeter levels, as well as crossover frequency, resulting in improvements to playback sound quality. Device output level was also balanced with the rest of the ecosystem for even coverage in rooms with multiple Stem audio components.

Table: Fine-tuned playback and microphone pickup, resulting in improved double-talk performance and a better experience for meeting participants.

Additionally, enhancements were made to echo canceller, providing enhanced double-talk performance, for better interaction between conference sites. System sounds, such as push-button chime level, were also reduced for an uninterrupted experience.