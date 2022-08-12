The SCN Friday Rewind: Top 5 Pro AV Articles from the Week: August 8-12

We published them, you read them. In case you missed it this week, here were the five most-clicked stories from Systems Contractor News and the AV Network. (opens in new tab)

Dollar Loan Center: If It Ain't Broke...

(Image credit: Dollar Loan Center)

The high-end AV systems in the home of the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights is modelled after T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

“Our AV system was designed to be a miniature version of T-Mobile Arena’s,” said Steve Carl, director of audio visual and production, Dollar Loan Center. “We’re kind of the little sibling of that facility, in the sense that we have the same AV DNA as they do.”

See how they did it by clicking here.

Is AVoIP at a Tipping Point? One Man's Opinion

(Image credit: Future)

During a meeting, no one cares how content gets transported to the display. They want it to be easy, they want it to be reliable, they want it to be accurate, and they assume its secure. An HDMI cable between the computer and the display is all these things. When there are multiple sources to be routed to multiple displays matrix switchers achieve the objectives. If an acceptable solution exists, why change it?

AV/IT industry veteran, Paul Zielie has an opinion on whether AV-over-IP is at a tipping point, or if it's even close. Check it out here.

SCN Exclusive: John Storyk on Why Seizing the Day Can Forever Change Your Pro AV Path

(Image credit: Future)

A young John Storyk spent a dime to make a phone call in the late 1960s. That call got him hired to work on what would become one of New York City's hot spots, Cerebrum. That's where he met Jimi Hendrix... and everything changed.

Storyk's blueprint for success? Carpe Diem. Read about it all here.

Wait Until You See the Extensive AV Integration in NYC’s Javits Center Addition

(Image credit: Metinteractive)

It goes without saying that space is at a premium in Manhattan. Greatly expanding an existing commercial facility to enhance its utility, improve its efficiency and elevate its profile in a competitive market is no mean feat. But the 1.2 million-square-foot addition to New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has achieved just that.

Metinteractive, which provides strategic solutions for architecture, communication, and technology, partnered with Lendlease Turner JV as a member of the design build construction team and as AV integrator for the Javits Center expansion. “The Javits Center now has a vastly more versatile and complex AV system, rigging system, lighting system, IPTV system, and motorized room partitions—all the components seen as the gold standard for today’s convention centers,” said Jeff Mele, Metinteractive CEO.

Check out what went down by clicking here.

The State of Esports in Higher Education

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley "AJ" Jones is the director of membership sales and services at the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) since joining the team in August 2021. In her role, Jones works with the NACE membership team to develop and implement a comprehensive recruitment and retention plan. Jones is NACE's primary representative for more than 200 colleges and universities. Before joining the NACE team, Jones served as the esports head coach at Park University in Parkville, MO, and launched the university's first esports program.

Esports is growing, and Jones shares some numbers and insights on what you need to know.

Oldies, but Goodies

Here are a few stories that are a few weeks (if not months) old but, like the Jelly of the Month Club, keep getting love every time.