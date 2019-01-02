The Marketeers To Represent Renkus-Heinz in Florida and Puerto Rico

The Marketeers will represent Renkus-Heinz products in Florida and Puerto Rico.

"With its more than decade-long history of representing musical instrument and commercial audio brands in the Midwest and Southeast, The Marketeers are ideally positioned to help expand our reach," said Joe Fustolo, eastern regional sales manager at Renkus-Heinz. "Demand for theme park, worship, and concert sound is growing in Florida and especially Puerto Rico, and with The Marketeers' channel partners and reputation for customer service, we intend to be at the head of the class in those markets and more."

"Renkus-Heinz ups our game," added Marketeers owner David Mottinger. "Their advanced technologies, such as their ICONYX series' precise digital beam-steering for custom coverage patterns and their Complex Conic constant-directivity horns are industry benchmarks. The sheer quality of their systems will help us serve a new level of client and venue—the kind that demands nothing but the best."

The Marketeers officially begin representing Renkus-Heinz as of January 1, 2019.