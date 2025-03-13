The IP Showcase Returns to the 2025 NAB Show

The IP Showcase will return to the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas and take place in the West Hall. The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the Video Services Forum (VSF) will work in tandem to focus on the growing convergence of broadcast and Pro AV technologies, with the IPMX open-interoperability framework for AV-over-IP taking center stage.

“The 2025 NAB Show marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV, and the IP Showcase will be instrumental in educating attendees on how IPMX is bridging the technological gap between these industries,” said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. “As broadcasters and AV professionals increasingly rely on shared IP-based infrastructures, IPMX provides an open-standards-based technology that enables seamless interoperability, high performance, and scalability across diverse applications. With NAB’s growing focus on Pro AV, this year’s show offers the perfect platform to demonstrate how IPMX is driving innovation, breaking down barriers, and unifying the way we create, distribute, and experience content. It’s going to be an amazing show, and we can’t wait to see everybody there.”

[AV Network's NAB Show 2025 Coverage]

As in previous years, a core component of the IP Showcase at the 2025 NAB Show will be the IP Showcase Theater, where industry professionals will be giving presentations on a wide range of topics. Taking place on the Tech Chat Stage in the West Hall, this year’s IP Showcase will feature 16 presentations. Topics will include a roadmap presentation for IPMX—outlining key milestones, including the first product validation tests scheduled for Q3 2025—the control plane, and the relationship between IPMX and AES67 and SMPTE 2110. Additional topics explored on the Tech Chat Stage will include dynamic media facilities and cloud integration, live production, timing and synchronization, and security in IP-based workflows, as well as case studies on media organization and facilities that have shifted to IP, plus other educational opportunities.

At the 2025 NAB Show, the IP Showcase will also feature an IPMX demo space in booth W2843, across the aisle from the Tech Chat Stage. Here, attendees can see live demonstrations of IPMX-ready products, from a NMOS controller and multiviewer and integrations with existing AV-over-IP technology, showcasing their interoperability and real-world applications. In addition, meeting room W317 will be available for trainings, standards-related meetings, further demonstrations of IPMX, and more.