AV/IT Summit Talks The Future of AV

What’s next for the future of AV? That was the question asked by Matt Pruznick, content director for AV Technology Magazine, at the AV/IT Summit today to a panel of AV thought leaders.

“Our industry and all of things we’re going to do is going to continue to grow. Between UCC and native integration, I think there’s a whole new world that’s going to open up.”

—Joshua Curlett, CEO, Sound Productions

“Technology is getting so much more intuitive. When you combine that with the amount of functionality you can get for the money, that ratio has really made it possible for a lot more customers to take advantage of things AV manufacturers are bringing to market.”

—Greg Avera, Regional Business Manager, ViewSonic

“I’m excited about the advances in video-over-IP that are out there today, the reality is that manufacturers have stepped up their game in terms of latency and delivering video quality over a small pipe. We don’t have to rewire buildings to get 4K video anywhere.”

—Marc Harrison, Technical Director, Crestron

“I’m excited about collaboration, but outside of the traditional AV space with IoT. IoT is driving a lot of design and philosophy—it’s impacting what we’re doing. Who would have thought five or ten years ago that somebody today would ask you to integrate their drone?”

—Scott Grimm, Enterprise Sales Executive, Barco

