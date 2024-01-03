1 SOUND Helps Bring Custom Audio Experience to Hi-Fi Lounge

Long-time veterans in the hospitality vertical Tori Gerding, Evan Dannells, and Matt Gerding opened Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge in Madison, WI on Nov. 7. The music themed concept features a high-fidelity sound system designed with a wide mix of input from across the country. A 1 SOUND system was pivotal in providing a custom audio experience to the owners and dining guests.

“We really wanted this space to sound better than any other hi-fi bar in the country, so we brought a lot of experts to help us build a custom design.” said Matt Gerding. “The first thing we did was build in acoustic treatment to deaden the space.”

The 3,200-square-foot cocktail lounge and restaurant features 2 inches of K-13 Sound Absorption Spray on the ceilings throughout as well as lots of soft surfaces like theatrical curtains covering all windows, upholstered booth seating, and carpet.

The space features speakers and amps sourced throughout the country including from Aural HiFi in Denver who turned its attention to horn loaded speakers and tube amps.

“Given Matt’s vision for the space, we really wanted the showcase system installed into the back bar to be something truly unique, visually captivating, sonically astounding” explained Jeremy Irwin, founder and owner of Aural HiFi in Denver. “For speakers, we chose Crites, who have been the premier upgrade source for heritage Klipsch speakers for more years than I can count. The Crites CS-B loudspeaker is similar to the Cornwall (that you’ll find in many Hi-Fi bars across the country) but is even more cohesive, smooth, and never fatiguing – and packs enough punch to fill the space. For amplification, we chose the Fezz Titania Evo, which is just an amazingly musical Polish tube amp that has jaw dropping looks and is just incredibly reliable, perfect for the rigors of a lounge. The Music Hall Classic turntable completes the system. It’s got modern/vintage styling, an affordable price tag so it’s not too painful to replace if a drink gets spilled on it, doesn’t require a surgeons dexterity to operate, and has auto-lift and shutoff when the record ends if the bartender gets distracted. We think it’s the perfect system for a Madison-style Hi-Fi spot.”

To fill out the rest of the room, Matt Gerding worked with his local consultant Andrew Szlapka who introduced him to audio designer and CEO of 1 SOUND Lou Mannarino.

“Andrew was so very passionate about 1 SOUND and after doing a deep dive we decided that it was so perfect for all of our passive speakers and subwoofers,” said Matt Gerding. “We were looking for something unique that could offer premium and modern speaker technology.”

Szlapka integrated 1 SOUND’s Cannon Coaxial loudspeakers (C5i and C6i models) for the distributed audio design. The new Cannon Series features high-fidelity quality audio with extended low-end and higher SPL. Four WSUB45s were distributed for bass and mounted to the lounge’s ceiling utilizing its C-Clamp Kit accessory.

“I am excited to see 1 SOUND incorporated with other fantastic loudspeakers in a hi-fi experience," concluded Mannarino. "It is not usually the case for a commercial loudspeaker to be included in the high-fidelity space, but when it comes to our Cannon Series all it takes is a listen to understand their studio-monitor quality sound and premium build quality with the finest materials.”