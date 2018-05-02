Cardone Solomon and Associates & Televic Conference Join Forces

Televic Conference has partnered with Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A), an AV rep firm in the Northeast U.S. CS&A’s decades-long expertise in AV technology representation, including conference systems, will bring Televic’s innovative solutions closer to U.S. customers and expand its market reach.

“The innovation and engineering depth at Televic supports our position as a world leader and will quickly expand the category in the North American market,” said John Cardone, CS&A founding partner.

Mike Solomon, CS&A founding partner added: “CS&A’s years of experience in the microphone conferencing category, combined with Televic’s global team on both sides of the Atlantic makes us well positioned to take a leadership role in this category.”

For Televic, the partnership with CS&A is part of its plan to provide customers in the U.S. with even better support; CS&A’spresence in the northeast, NY metro, NY state and the mid-Atlantic states are therefore key.

With the addition of Greg Suchomel, CTO at CS&A, Televic customers will enjoy leading support for Televic’s growing conference platform. “Greg will be instrumental in supporting our new Plixus conferencing platform, which will provide audio and HD video on the same network,” said Peter Papageorge, Televic U.S. Sales Manager. “We are excited to work with the entire CSA team as they have a proven track record for the conference category.”

Televic Conference products are distributed in the United States by Aveo Systems, Inc.