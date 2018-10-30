TEKVOX Releases Entry-Level Managed Classroom Solution

The What: TEKVOX has released its 71400 Drop-In A/V family of entry-level, all-digital managed classroom systems. The 71400 family combines TEKVOX's TEK3 networked control system with digital switching hardware to reduce the cost, equipping a classroom with remote management, asset tracking, support, and maintenance, among other benefits.

The What Else: Because the 71400 Drop-In A/V utilizes TEKVOX's TEK3 networked control system, it can be expanded to include additional capabilities as needed. At a third the cost of TEKVOX's standard managed classroom solution, the 71400 is a family of mass-customized, factory-built Drop-In A/V solutions designed for easy installation. Initial members of the family include:

71404 digital managed classroom with MSRP of $2,149

71406 digital managed classroom with enhanced audio with an MSRP of $2,825

71424 HD collaboration pod for four students with an MSRP of $1,995

"Upgrading to an all-digital managed system is now in reach for nearly every school," said Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX. "More importantly, this technology can be built upon and upgraded with confidence."

All TEKVOX systems are assembled, programmed, and tested in the company's central Texas facility and are pre-integrated with required cables, ready to install. Programming and cabling is customized for each room solution and new installations are easily added to the customers AV management system with no programming or data entry. As with all TEKVOX products, the 71400 Drop-In A/V is warrantied by the manufacturer, and all software updates occur automatically via network.

"We strive to deliver precisely what the customer needs," Reinhart said. "And, continue to promise our customers an economical managed system with high up-time and years of operation."

The Bottom Line: Managed AV systems are traditionally limited to well-funded university environments due to cost and complexity issues. With the introduction of the more economical 71400 Drop-In A/V, managed systems may become more ubiquitous in the education space.