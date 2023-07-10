Welcome to New York—Through This Illuminating “Gateway to Times Square”

Premier out-of-home (OOH) media company BIG OUTDOOR launched a new digital platform at the north end of the Times Square bow tie on top of the Duane Reade building at the corner of 50th and Broadway. Dubbed “The Gateway to Times Square,” the pair of stacked LED displays face north providing long read times to traffic entering the Crossroads of the World.

"We are delighted to add this digital asset to our portfolio, further illustrating BIG OUTDOOR’s commitment to developing and delivering iconic digital displays in top DMAs across the U.S.,” said Sean McDermott, vice president of real estate for BIG OUTDOOR. “We are thrilled to showcase The Gateway and provide our clients an opportunity to reach millions of viewers as they enter the world’s biggest stage, Times Square.”

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Both outdoor video screens employ SNA Displays’ 8 mm EMPIRE Exterior LED display technology and have a combined 3,100 square feet of digital canvas, with larger of the two LED screens being the bottom display.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BIG OUTDOOR on another amazing Times Square LED spectacular,” said Pete Simon, director of sales for SNA Displays. “This dual-faced display system is a powerful branding and messaging platform, right at a major entryway into Times Square.”