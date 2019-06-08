Synnex VisualSolv Expands Presence at InfoComm 2019

Synnex says it is sending a record number of team members from the U.S. and Canada to InfoComm 2019 who are ready to share information about the company’s differentiated service offerings specific to collaborative communications and digital signage.

“We’re excited about the booth experience we’ve created for InfoComm 2019," said Sandi Stambaugh, VP, VisualSolv, Synnex Corp. We’ll be showcasing new and unique solutions within the collaborative communications and digital signage space while highlighting the differentiated value that Synnex brings to the table."

"Through the integration of technology into our booth, we will show real-world applications that can be advanced by customers utilizing SYNNEX comprehensive portfolio of services, including financial services like aaS," she added. "Our goal for Infocomm 2019 is to show customers how they can rely on Synnex for end-to-end services that make complex projects simple and meet the demands of today’s end users.”

Synnex's booth is "designed to be a functional escape with a focus on hospitality," according to Stambaugh. During the show, Synnex will host several events in Booth 1351, including a networking breakfast on Wed., June 12 from 9 - 11 a.m. and a happy hour on Thurs., June 13 from 3 - 5 p.m.

For more information on Synnex VisualSolv or to find out how to win travel vouchers and gift cards from the company, visit Booth 1341.