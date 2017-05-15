SYNNEX Executives Named to CRN's Women of the Channel List

SYNNEX Corporation announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five of its female executives to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. Honorees are Willa Flemate, Associate Vice President, Sales; Lisa Schroeder, Vice President, Sales; Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management; Reyna Thompson, Vice President, Product Management, CONVERGESolv Secure Networking Group; and April Petty, Vice President, Sales.
- The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.
- Among the honorees is Sandi Stambaugh, who was responsible for aligning with crucial industry associations in expanding training and support offerings for application-based solutions in key vertical markets, helping SYNNEX integrators develop and deploy complex technology solutions. Stambaugh serves on the board of directors of the Digital Signage Federation to bring a voice to not only SYNNEX' and distribution's roles, but also to the channel's role in the advancement of digital signage and technology solutions.
- The four additional honorees are April Petty, who increased face time with customers to better deliver information about SYNNEX solutions and overall value-add, Willa Flemate, who has managed a sales team, interacted with partners and created solutions that are mutually beneficial to SYNNEX suppliers and integrators, Lisa Schroeder, who helped double the size of SYNNEX' DMR business year-over-year through organic growth and Reyna Thompson, who led the rapid expansion of SYNNEX' line card with key networking, security, unified communications and wireless LAN vendor partners.
- "Each of these women is a true leader within our company," said Peter Larocque, President, North America Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "Beyond outstanding and forward-thinking strategy at SYNNEX, they are taking leadership roles that shape both the industry as a whole and the communities they call home. These qualities and their commitment contribute to SYNNEX' leading role in the IT industry."
- "These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."
- The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.