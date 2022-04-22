SurgeX, Accu-Tech Partner to Distribute a Comprehensive Product Portfolio

SurgeX, a leader in advanced power protection, analytical software, remote monitoring, and cloud solutions, announced its distribution partnership with Accu-Tech, a nationwide distributor of low-voltage solutions for leading data, AV, security, broadcast, and DAS manufacturers. Effective immediately, the entire SurgeX surge elimination and UPS product range is available to Accu-Tech customers.

Accu-Tech’s partnership with SurgeX bolsters its commitment to delivering a comprehensive product portfolio for increasingly complex AV technology environments. As Accu-Tech continues to provide new integrated technology solutions to customers and end users, the SurgeX suite of complete power management, surge protection, and power conditioning solutions will ensure that each installation is met with a proper, reliable power quality foundation tailored to unique customer needs.

“The emerging opportunities for business development and technology integrations are rich amid today’s digital landscape, and to keep investments protected, it’s more essential than ever for businesses to have access to a variety of power management and monitoring solutions,” shared Steve Trunkett, director of global sales at SurgeX. "As we welcome Accu-Tech to our distributor network, we look forward to extending the reach of SurgeX’s reliable power protection and management solutions to keep more businesses up and running.”

“SurgeX has a reputation for its high-quality service, products, and expertise in the power management space, which aligns precisely with Accu-Tech’s mission to provide peace-of-mind through reliable, high-performance solutions to customers,” says Holly Head, director, AV and broadcast division at Accu-Tech. “Partnering with SurgeX is a natural fit for our fast-expanding community of AV integrators, and we’re looking forward to sharing their trusted product portfolio with our customers.”